BERLIN Ford (F.N) increased European car sales 16 percent in June, benefiting from demand for the all-new Mondeo saloon and sport-utility vehicles.

Deliveries in the so-called Euro-20 markets, including all major countries plus the Scandinavian economies, rose to 126,800 autos, Ford Europe said on Tuesday, adding growth was fuelled by double-digit percentage gains in formerly austerity-strapped economies including Italy, Spain and Ireland.

Six-month sales were up 11 percent to 668,800 cars.

Ford also said it has more than 6,700 European orders for the Mustang sports car that is going on sale this summer.

