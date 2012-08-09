Forest Laboratories FRX.N, at the urging of its shareholders, has had informal discussions with former Carl Icahn aide Alexander Denner about joining its board, a surprise move aimed at resolving its bitter proxy battle with the billionaire investor, according to sources familiar with the situation.

Icahn, Forest's second-largest shareholder with a stake of about 10 percent, has nominated four people to the company's board as he wages his second proxy battle in as many years against the maker of antidepressant Lexapro and Alzheimer's drug Namenda.

Denner, who was one of Icahn's nominees to Forest's board last year but no longer works for the billionaire investor, is not on this year's slate.

Some influential shareholders of Forest have been asking the company to offer Denner a board seat, and the company is considering the idea, the sources said.

Forest, Icahn and Denner all declined to comment.

(Reporting By Toni Clarke in Boston and Paritosh Bansal in New York; Editing by Gary Hill)