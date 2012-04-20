HELSINKI Finnish forestry firms were set to report weak quarterly results next week, as the industry faces further consolidation in its struggles with falling demand and price pressures.

Quarterly results from Stora Enso (STERV.HE) on April 24 and UPM-Kymmene UPM1V.HE on April 26 will likely highlight the need for more capacity cuts in Europe's paper industry.

"First-quarter results for the Finnish forestry companies won't be very rosy, to put it politely," said Will Claassens, an economist for Risi, a paper sector think tank. "We are looking at further consolidation."

Stora Enso's first-quarter profit was expected to be half that of a year earlier, a Reuters poll found. Analysts forecast UPM's core quarterly operating profit fell 37 percent.

UPM was expected to show a recovery in profit by the end of the year as the benefit of its acquisition and restructuring of debt-laden rival Myllykoski begins to bear fruit, but few see it as a recovery for the sector.

While the Myllykoski restructuring will eliminate some of the production glut and ease pricing pressure in the overall industry, analysts said weakening demand and growing competition from Asia meant more deals would be needed.

"Consolidation activity has diminished, but the longer the outlook looks dim, the more probable it will be to see more," said Henri Parkkinen, analyst at Pohjola bank.

Future restructuring and M&A deals are possible in the unprofitable newsprint segment, as more publications and advertisers make a permanent move to digital media, analysts said.

"A couple of years ago there were rumours about a possible joint venture on the news print side. I am not saying that this will happen, but something like this might show up on the table again," Risi's Claassens said.

He also forecast companies would likely try to take steps to further expand their business in more profitable areas, in terms of geography and products.

Stora Enso and smaller Metsa Board (METSB.HE) have expanded into the relatively profitable cartonboard business, and both Stora and UPM are producing eucalyptus-based pulp in Latin America.

Stora is also investing 1.6 billion euros ($2.1 billion)to build a new mill in the growing Chinese market.

UPM, already a net seller in electricity, has led the industry's expansion in the energy sector.

Analysts said its energy assets can be valued at more than seven billion euros after the Olkiluoto 3 nuclear reactor starts running in August 2014.

($1 = 0.7609 euro)

(Reporting By Eero Vassinen; Editing by Dan Lalor)