The weekend victory of Greece's pro-bailout party has failed to build much optimism for the euro, but the options market has become less bearish on the single currency.

Risk reversals, a broad gauge of currency market sentiment, show options investors have pared bets on the euro depreciating against the dollar, with overextended positioning in the cash market and the prospect of global central intervention seen limiting the shared currency's downside.

Greek voters gave a majority to parties supporting the country's economic bailout on Sunday, easing worries about a break up in the euro zone and initially sending the euro to a one month high.

The euro's bounce proved temporary as initial Greece enthusiasm gave way to pessimism about ongoing debt crisis facing the euro zone.

Spanish bond yields on Monday hit a euro-era high above 7 percent, a level considered unsustainable, and above the rate at which Greece, Ireland and Portugal were forced to seek international bailouts.

While one-month euro/dollar risk reversals show a solid bias for puts, or the right to sell euros, they traded at 1.55 percent on Monday, down from a 2012 high on May 21 at 2.58 percent, according to Reuters data.

Three-month euro/dollar risk reversals also show less demand for puts, trading at 2.85 percent, down from a May 21 peak of 3.58 percent.

May's peaks emerged a few weeks after Greece's first inconclusive election spurred widespread risk aversion.

Risk reversals indicate volatility in put options exceeds volatility in similar call options, but the fall over the past month indicates fewer people are betting on the euro's decline.

"Demand for euro puts have come down on the heels of talk of global central bank intervention," said Andrew Busch, global currency and public policy strategist at BMO Capital Markets in Chicago.

"Because we know central banks will step in to contain a slide in equity markets that translates into stability for the euro," he said. "That drop in volatility has lessened demand for puts."

Indeed, implied volatility, a measure of option market expectations of price movements, in one-month euro/dollar options traded as low as 11.26 percent on Monday, down from 12.50 at the beginning of June.

"I think that many in the market went long the risk reversals looking for a quick and perhaps sharp move lower in euro/dollar," said George Davis, chief technical analyst at RBC Capital Markets in Toronto.

"Given that the pair has actually rallied since early June, many are now exiting these positions, thereby putting downward pressure on the risk reversals," he said. "It may also be a function of some short positions being accumulated in the cash market, but this may be more of a secondary factor."

Positioning data showed speculators net euro short positions falling from a record high last week.

FLURRY OF EVENTS AHEAD

"Investors have thrown the kitchen sink at the single euro currency and we would bet that very few are limping away with a profit," said Andrew Wilkinson, chief economic strategist at Miller Tabak & Co. in New York.

"Even put options buyers protecting against possible declines have realized that they are paying through the nose for such privilege making it harder to reach break-even," he said.

This week's G20 summit, U.S. Federal Reserve policy making meeting, and a European Finance ministers meeting should be able to stop some of the euro's slide, according to Dean Popplewell, chief currency strategist at OANDA in Toronto.

"With speculator positioning remaining historically short they do not be want to add to shorts with so many believing that this week will become a watershed for global policies," he said.

(Reporting By Julie Haviv; Editing by David Gregorio)