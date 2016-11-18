Sterling slips from six-week high against resurgent dollar
LONDON Sterling slipped from a six-week high against a strengthening dollar on Thursday as investors booked profits after a rally that saw the pound climb almost 5 percent in just 10 days.
TOKYO The euro skidded to a nearly one-year low against the dollar in Asian trading on Friday, as investors expect the European Central Bank to maintain its loose monetary policy stance to stoke euro zone inflation while the U.S. Federal Reserve is poised to raise rates by year-end.
The euro inched down on the day to $1.06200 after falling as low as $1.06195, its lowest since Dec. 3.
LONDON Sterling's role as a global reserve currency is declining Deutsche Bank said on Wednesday, predicting the pound would be less widely used as Britain leaves the European Union and that China has drastically cut its holdings.
LONDON Foreign exchange trading out of London rose 3 percent in October 2016 compared with a year earlier, but at $2.18 trillion a day it was still down from the equivalent six months earlier, a semi-annual survey by the Bank of England showed on Tuesday.