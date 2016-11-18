The shadow of the logo of Euro is seen on a U.S. one dollar note in this picture illustration taken in Madrid March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

TOKYO The euro skidded to a nearly one-year low against the dollar in Asian trading on Friday, as investors expect the European Central Bank to maintain its loose monetary policy stance to stoke euro zone inflation while the U.S. Federal Reserve is poised to raise rates by year-end.

The euro inched down on the day to $1.06200 after falling as low as $1.06195, its lowest since Dec. 3.

(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)