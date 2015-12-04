One-hundred Yuan notes are seen in this picture illustration in Beijing March 22, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee

BENGALURU China's yuan will weaken slightly over the coming year, despite its recent inclusion in the International Monetary Fund's currency basket, on expectations an imminent rate hike in the United States will boost the dollar, a Reuters poll showed.

Currency strategists have long predicted that emerging currencies would depreciate rapidly as the dollar rally gathered steam - the Brazilian real and South African rand have lost 30 percent and 20 percent respectively in 2015.

But the greenback hasn't got much higher to go, according to analysts, and even though they expect the yuan and the Indian rupee to weaken, the immediate outlook for both currencies is stable and the pace of future falls gradual.

The poll of 45 currency strategists showed the yuan will trade around 6.40 per dollar by the end of this month, near Friday's 6.39.

Beyond the first U.S. rate hike, any trigger for significant further dollar appreciation will depend on the pace of policy tightening Fed Chair Janet Yellen signals on Dec 16 and on how financial markets interpret those signs.

Currency strategists clearly are not expecting her tone to suggest a series of follow-up hikes will be on their way, pushing speculators to scale back bearish bets in most emerging Asian currencies.

The dollar index hit a one-month low on Thursday, with the euro posting its biggest single-day gain since March 2009, after the European Central Bank's latest stimulus fell short of markets' high expectations.

For now, the poll showed the yuan would trade at 6.49 a dollar by end-May and weaken a little more to 6.55 in a year, compared to the 12-month median of 6.50 in the previous poll.

"While global diversification into renminbi assets, from the inclusion in the IMF's SDR, should help in the longer-term, we believe yuan depreciation is likely through 2016 given challenges to China's growth and the risk of further rate cuts versus Fed hikes," said Craig Chan, FX strategist at Nomura.

The People's Bank of China has cut its benchmark lending rate six times since November 2014 and slashed reserve requirements to boost liquidity and credit growth, with analysts expecting more support steps in the months ahead as the economy struggles to gather momentum.

In August the PBOC surprised markets by devaluing the yuan by the most in 21 years. Although Beijing has tried to reassure markets that another devaluation is on the cards, the consensus that the yuan will drift lower has stuck.

A barrage of economic data scheduled in the coming weeks is likely to show sluggish activity in the world's second largest economy, according to Reuters polls; industrial output growth is expected to have remained at a multi-month low in November, while exports probably dropped 5 percent.

INDIAN RUPEE TO FALL ON EASY POLICY

The Indian rupee is also likely to weaken through next year although the expected slight fall, arising mainly out of dollar strength, will mostly be offset by investor inflows.

The poll showed the rupee will trade around 66.78 a dollar by end of this month, virtually unchanged from Friday's 66.82. It is then seen falling slightly to 67.00 in six months and 67.70 by the end of November 2016.

The forecasts are in a tight range. Morgan Stanley has the most pessimistic view, expecting a weakening to 69.76 in 12 months.

"The pace of the Fed's monetary tightening over the coming quarters and subsequent adjustments to emerging market exposure by global investors will maintain weakening pressure on the rupee," currency strategists at Scotiabank wrote in a note.

"Accordingly, the Reserve Bank of India will likely refrain from easing monetary policy in order to underpin stability."

The rupee has weakened over 5 percent so far this year. The RBI has cut interest rates four times since January to support economic growth as inflation halved from just over 10 percent in December 2013 to 5 percent in October.

Economists predict just one more 25 basis point cut next year, according to a separate Reuters poll, most likely in Q2 2016, taking the repo rate to 6.50 percent.

