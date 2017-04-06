Czech crown banknotes are seen in this picture illustration taken in Prague January 18, 2013. REUTERS/David W Cerny

BUDAPEST The Czech crown is expected to gain about 5 percent against the euro over the next 12 months, outperforming its Central European peers, a Reuters poll of analysts showed on Thursday.

The Czech National Bank's commitment to keep the crown weaker than 27 per euro ended on Friday, so it may abandon the cap at any time. The central bank holds a non-policy meeting on Thursday and some dealers think it may decide to lift the cap at that meeting.

"I would expect volatile trading in the first weeks after the exit from the FX commitment," said Generali Investments CEE chief economist Radomir Jac, who expects this to happen this month, after March inflation figures are published on April 10.

Investors have purchased huge amounts of crowns and other Czech assets, speculating that the steadily growing, stable Czech economy will boost the currency once its cap is removed.

But concerns that the currency is over-bought have boosted volatility in the crown's spot and forward exchange rates in the past week, along with the cost of hedging. The CNB has bought tens of billions of euros in the past months to defend the cap.

In the regular monthly FX poll taken March 31-April 5, seven of 16 analysts said that the crown would strengthen past the limit set by the cap at the end of April. A further 13 of 18 analysts said this would happen by end-June.

The median forecasts in the poll see the crown firming to 25.7 by March 2018, a 5.2 percent rise from Wednesday's close.

Other forecasts see Romania's leu gaining 0.6 percent, the forint trading flat at 310, the zloty retreating by 0.8 percent and the dinar easing by 1.1 percent.

Exit from the cap could be followed by significant swings before the crown settles at firmer levels. The Swiss franc surged after the central bank there removed a similar cap.

But the Czech cap's removal has been well-flagged by the central bank, it could smooth the crown's movements and there are investors who may be eager to close their long positions, analysts said.

After the cap is lifted, any crown gains past 27 to the euro could trigger profit-taking, which could come in many waves and keep the crown in swing around 27, Generali's Jac said.

If the crown is unable to strengthen for months or even weakens, the CNB might consider raising its record low interest rates.

"So, the CZK (crown) may firm 'spontaneously' or with the support of the CNB, but the rate hike scenario would become relevant topic only in late 2017, if it becomes relevant this year at all," he added.

But Komercni banka chief economist Jan Vejmelek said the crown could firm to 26 against the euro after the cap exit and a subsequent correction would not weaken it beyond 26.5.

"We believe in new investors after the exit," he said.

