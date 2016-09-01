LONDON/BENGALARU The slide in Britain's pound since the country voted to leave the European Union has tapered off and the currency is forecast to trade not far below where it is now in a year's time, a Reuters poll found.

While there is clearly scope for plenty of volatility along the way, there is also little chance seen of the pound reaching parity against the euro over the coming year, with the poll finding only a median 15 percent chance of it doing so.

Since the June 23 referendum, the pound has fallen over 10 percent against the dollar. That has helped to boost exports, which has in turn alleviated some of the post-Brexit economic shock forecasters had predicted.

Sterling is currently trading around $1.32, having jumped over a cent on Thursday after a surprisingly upbeat manufacturing survey.

It is forecast to dip around 2 percent to $1.29 in a month, close to its post-referendum low of $1.28, then to $1.27 in six months but to recover to $1.29 in a year, according to the poll of 66 strategists taken before the release of Thursday's manufacturing PMI.

Those medians, taken from a group of forecasters who were very accurate on how much the pound would fall in the event of a vote to leave the EU, are little changed from an August poll.

"The market is currently short sterling, which means any positive news from the UK economy will produce the kind of rebounds in cable we see today," said Piotr Matys, FX strategist at Rabobank.

As of the week ending August 23, sterling net short positions had shot up to 94,978 contracts, another record high, according to market positioning data. The pound's net short position has hit record highs for six straight weeks.

But Matys cautioned: "It is still too early to judge the impact of Brexit on the economy and we have to wait for the negotiations between the UK and EU to start in order to fully understand what the long-run impact will be on sterling."

To counter the expected hit to economic growth the Bank of England chopped 25 basis points from Bank Rate in August, sending it to a new record low of 0.25 percent. It is widely expected to trim another 15 basis points in November.

That would set the Bank on a separate path to the U.S. Federal Reserve, which is likely to raise interest rates in December, after the Nov. 8 presidential election, according to a Reuters poll last month.

However, recent comments from Fed chair Janet Yellen and other U.S. policymakers have heightened the possibility of higher rates sooner, possibly as early as this month.

"If the Fed starts raising interest rates more aggressively that will put a lot of downside pressure on sterling," Matys said.

Against the euro, the pound has also fallen over 10 percent since the vote. But the euro zone is facing its own struggles and the European Central Bank may still ease its already ultra-loose monetary policy further.

Alongside low inflation, the EU is readying for increased political risks next year, with elections in France and Germany, which could limit the upside for the single currency and put a lid on sterling losses against it.

Earlier on Thursday one euro would get you 84.1 pence and in a month it will be worth 85.3p, 85.6p in six months and in a year 84.6p.

"The impact of the (UK) referendum on the rest of Europe, given forthcoming elections in the year ahead, suggests that the euro is also vulnerable," analysts at Lloyds Banking wrote in a recent note.

(Polling by Sarmista Sen and Khushboo Mittal; Editing by Ross Finley/Jeremy Gaunt)