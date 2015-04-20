LONDON It will take time for Saxo Bank to pursue the clients who lost millions of its money in the Swiss franc's January surge, the Danish bank's Chief Financial Officer said, puncturing any hopes of a quick settlement.

Saxo, amongst the biggest players in easy access online currency trading for individuals, is owed around $100 million (£67 million) by clients who had leveraged bets on the franc to weaken against the euro when Switzerland removed a cap on the currency on Jan. 15.

Its CFO, Steen Blaafalk, told Reuters in an interview that the bank was trying hard to agree terms with those clients.

"We are only one to two months down the road," he said. "It is going ok but it is a long process. We are trying to find amicable solutions with all clients but it takes time."

Online brokers like Saxo use their relationships with big banks to provide clients with the credit they need to turn tiny initial deposits into bets worth dozens or even hundreds of times as much on a currency move.

The chaos around the removal of the Swiss National Bank's franc/euro cap generated market moves that were too fast for Saxo close off those bets when losses exceeded deposits, as it would normally have done.

The resulting exponential losses prompted the bank to seek new capital in a deal sealed last week [ID:nL5N0XB3XB] and have generated publicity about school teachers and other amateur traders who say they have been bankrupted having made only small bets.

Several senior industry figures have said it would be better for the sector as a whole if players like Saxo and UK-based IG reached a quick settlement on the outstanding debts.

UNDERSTANDING RISK

Blaafalk said resolving the issue needed solving.

"But I also think it's important that all market participants understand what they have embarked on and that clients understand there is a risk-reward and not just a reward in investing," he said.

Signs this week that Citigroup is looking to sell its U.S.-focused retail brokerage were the latest in a round of merger talk in the sector and Blaafalk said Saxo was unlikely to take on anything new after this week's capital increase.

Like other major players in the sector, he said Saxo had been involved in extensive discussions with regulators in the aftermath of the cap's removal.

But he saw no sign that regulators would respond to the large losses suffered by hundreds of small-time amateur investors by imposing formal limits on leverage.

"Whether you are leveraged or not, it doesn't matter, you have to understand your risk appetite, your risk profile and what you're doing. We have to educate clients and maybe we can do more to do this."

