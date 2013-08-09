LONDON A fresh shut down in the Forties pipeline system overnight has interrupted the ramp-up of Britain's largest oilfield Buzzard and is expected to lead to further loading delays, a trade source said on Friday.

A spokesman at BP (BP.L), operator of the Forties Pipeline System (FPS), confirmed it was shut down for a few hours overnight, following an "instrument trip" in the early hours.

The shut down prompted a request that Buzzard, the biggest contributor to the Forties stream, suspend production, the trade source said.

Brent futures rose above $1 to an intraday high of $107.70 a barrel following the news, while the spread between the September and October contracts widened out to $1.41 a barrel.

Traders expressed concerns there would be further delays to August's Forties cargoes. Nine cargoes have already had their loading dates pushed back, and one has been deferred into September. One trader wondered if a cargo might be dropped altogether.

The pipeline had reopened on schedule on Tuesday after planned maintenance at the beginning of August, BP said.

Buzzard had been in the process of ramping up following the maintenance, but the request to shut down has set it back again.

"Buzzard has been given the all clear now that the FPS is okay," said the source. "They're just in the process of getting everything ready again."

Buzzard had been producing at close to 100,000 barrels per day (bpd), he said, still only about half its maximum capacity of 200,000 bpd, when it was asked to shut down. It is now back down at zero.

Nexen, Buzzard's operator, could not be reached for comment.

(Reporting by Claire Milhench; editing by James Jukwey)