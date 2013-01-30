Fortinet Inc posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped mainly by increased demand for its network security software from large U.S. enterprises, sending its shares up 18 percent in trading after the bell.

The company, a maker of firewalls, antivirus software and tools to speed up data across networks, said net income rose 30 percent to $21.5 million (13.6 million pounds), or 40 cents per share, in the fourth quarter, from a year earlier.

Excluding items, it earned 17 cents per share, 2 cents above analysts' estimates, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue jumped 25 percent to $151.2 million (95.6 million pounds), above analysts' expectation of $144.2 million.

Billings -- revenue recognized during the period plus the change in deferred revenue -- rose 24 percent to $174.3 million.

Shares of the company were up $3.40 at $22.75 in extended trading, after closing at $19.35 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.

Fortinet's competitors include Israel-based Check Point Software Technologies Ltd and the security divisions of Cisco Systems Inc and Juniper Networks Inc.

