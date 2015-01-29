LONDON/BOSTON Two executives at hedge fund Fortress Investment Group are leaving the firm after its macro fund suffered heavy losses in the wake of the recent currency market upheaval, three sources familiar with the moves said.

Chief Risk Officer Sherif Sweillam and portfolio manager Tye Schlegelmilch resigned this month, the sources said. Neither Sweillam nor Schlegelmilch could be reached at Fortress on Wednesday.

The sources spoke on condition of not being identified because the fund's investments are private.

Sweillam has been with Fortress since 2013, and his duties will be taken up by global head of trading Timothy Durnan, the sources said. Schlegelmilch was one of the five portfolio managers responsible for investments in the firm’s $3.1 billion macro portfolio complex.

The main fund in that complex, which invests $1.6 billion, lost 7.64 percent in the week to Jan. 16 after the Swiss National Bank (SNB) removed a cap on the franc, sending the currency soaring, according to performance data sent to clients and seen by Reuters.

A spokesman declined to comment, citing the company's policy of not discussing personnel matters.

Macro managers COMAC Capital and Everest Capital also suffered heavy losses on the Swiss franc trade. The Fortress departures mark the first notable personnel changes at firms hit by the upheaval, analysts said.

Fortress manages roughly $66 billion across many investment products, making it one of the biggest players in the $3 trillion hedge fund universe. It is also one of only a handful of publicly traded hedge fund firms.

Fortress' main macro fund, run by Michael Novogratz, has made up some ground since recording its large losses, gaining 1.76 percent in the week to Jan. 23, according to investors with the fund. The fund is down 6.14 percent for the year.

Novogratz, a former college wrestler known on Wall Street for his blunt assessments of his own trades, manages the fund with Jeff Feig. Feig had been head of global foreign exchange at Citigroup and joined Fortress as a portfolio manager and co-chief investment officer for the macro fund last year.

Schlegelmilch, who previously worked at hedge fund Perry Capital and Goldman Sachs, was on the team run by Novogratz.

The remainder of Fortress' macro fund portfolio is managed outside of the main fund, leaving investors with more of an opportunity to customise their investments. Returns for those portfolios often vary dramatically from the main fund. No performance details were available for those portfolios.

At Fortress the year's early loss comes after a disappointing 2014 when the macro fund lost 1.6 percent while its peers gained 3.7 percent, according to the Eurekahedge Macro Hedge Fund Index.

(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss and Nishant Kumar; Editing by Richard Valdmanis and Phil Berlowitz)