HELSINKI Finnish utility Fortum FUM1V.HE said it agreed to cooperate with Russia's Rosatom and Rolls-Royce (RR.L) in studying whether a Rosatom's reactors could be sold in Britain.

Fortum said the parties would look into how Rosatom's nuclear power plant could be adapted and licenced for the British market, but said it has not made any investment decisions yet. Fortum operates nuclear power plants in Finland and Sweden.

Rosatom told Reuters earlier this month it was considering applying for a UK reactor licence as Britain plans to replace old reactors with new ones.

