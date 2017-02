A Foster's logo is seen on a beer pump at an Australian themed bar in west London August 18, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

SYDNEY Australian brewer Foster's Group FGL.AX has reiterated its opposition to a $10 billion takeover bid by SABMiller SAB.L, telling its shareholders to take no action in relation to the offer.

"Your board believes the offer significantly undervalues your company. The offer is also highly conditional and subject to significant uncertainty," Foster's said in a letter to its shareholders, reiterating earlier comments.

(Reporting by Michael Smith)