SYDNEY Australia's takeovers watchdog on Thursday rejected efforts by SABMiller's SAB.L to force a review of the financial statements of Foster's Group FGL.AX, which is battling a $10 billion takeover bid.

The Takeovers Panel dismissed SABMiller's claims that Foster's had made "misleading and deceptive" statements in its full-year results announcement last month after the brewer clarified its debt position.

SABMiller had hoped to rattle the target's takeover defence by casting doubt on the company's financial statements, according to analysts.

The U.K.-based brewer said on Thursday it accepted the panel's ruling and was pleased that the target had clarified its debt position.

Foster's dismissed the claims by its suitor.

"It was pretty clearly frivolous and petty," a Foster's spokesman said of the application to the panel.

The panel said while it did have some concerns about Foster's net debt statement this had since been clarified.

"The panel concluded there was no reasonable prospect that it would make a declaration of unacceptable circumstances in relation to the financial objectives statements," the panel said in a statement released to the Australian Securities Exchange.

Foster's released details of its submission to the panel, saying it had booked a deferred tax asset of A$447.5 million ($474.2 million) which reflected its success in a tax case.

SABMiller is expected to send out its formal offer document this month.

SABMiller, the world's second-largest brewer and home to Grolsch, Miller Lite and Peroni, has offered A$4.90 per share for Australia's largest brewer, a price Foster's rejected as being too low to be "worth discussing."

Foster's shares opened steady at A$4.84 on Thursday.

Foster's, the maker of Victoria Bitter, Carlton Draught and Pure Blonde, reported a 9 percent slide in second-half profit on August 23, in a rare decline that showed beer margins falling for the first time in a decade and lower volumes.

