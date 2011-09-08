SYDNEY/LONDON Global brewer SABMiller is set to launch its formal takeover for Foster's Group this month after an Australian regulator rejected its claim that Foster's had made misleading financial statements as part of a hostile A$9.5 billion (6.3 billion pounds) bid battle.

SABMiller SAB.L had hoped to rattle Foster's takeover defence by casting doubt on its financial statement. The ruling allowed both sides to claim victory as it dismissed doubts over Foster's FGA.AX financial forecasts but did force Foster's to clarify its net debt position.

The Takeovers Panel on Thursday dismissed SABMiller's claims that Foster's had made "misleading and deceptive" forward looking statements over future sales and earnings growth.

Both parties accepted the panel's decision and SABMiller is now likely to launch its bid document, which could come as early as next week, at the same cash price of A$4.90 a Foster's share as originally proposed, sources close to the situation said.

"SABMiller accepts the panel's determination and is pleased that Foster's has now clarified its debt position," it said

Foster's had dismissed the claims by its suitor, which related to statements Foster's had made in its full-year results late last month.

"It was pretty clearly frivolous and petty," a Foster's spokesman said of the application to the panel.

The panel said while it did have some concerns about Foster's net debt statement this had since been clarified.

"The panel concluded there was no reasonable prospect that it would make a declaration of unacceptable circumstances in relation to the financial objectives statements," the panel said in a statement released to the Australian Securities Exchange.

Foster's released details of its submission to the panel, saying it had booked a deferred tax asset of A$447.5 million ($474.2 million) which reflected its success in a tax case.

SABMiller, the world's second-largest brewer and home to Grolsch, Miller Lite and Peroni, first approached Australia's largest brewer in June, but Foster's rejected the A$4.90 a share bid as being too low to be "worth discussing."

SABMiller turned hostile on Aug 17, taking its offer directly to Foster's shareholders, and under Australian takeover rules has two calendar months from Aug 17 to submit a formal offer document.

Foster's shares closed up 0.2 percent at A$4.85 on Thursday,

while SABMiller shares were up 0.9 percent at 22.47 pounds at 0905 GMT.

Foster's, the maker of Victoria Bitter, Carlton Draught and Pure Blonde, reported a 9 percent slide in second-half profit on August 23, in a rare decline that showed beer margins falling for the first time in a decade and lower volumes.

(Reporting by Michael Smith, Sonali Paul and David Jones in London; Editing by Sophie Walker and Ed Davies)