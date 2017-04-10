China's Fosun joins bid battle for Faberge owner Gemfields
China's Fosun International Ltd joined the race for Fabergé owner Gemfields Plc with an approach that valued the London-listed company at 225 million pounds.
LOS ANGELES U.S. cable network Fox News Channel has hired Amy Listerman, a former executive at Scripps Networks Interactive (SNI.O), as its first female chief financial officer, the network said on Monday.
Fox, a unit of 21st Century Fox (FOXA.O), faces scrutiny following a New York Times report earlier this month that the company and anchor Bill O'Reilly paid five women to settle claims he sexually harassed them. O'Reilly has said he was unfairly targeted because of his prominence.
Fox, in a statement on Sunday, said it investigates all complaints and considers them "serious matters." [L1N1HH0MT] Last year, Fox News Chairman and Chief Executive Roger Ailes resigned after allegations of sexual harassment.
Listerman will oversee all financial operations for Fox News Channel, the top-rated cable news network, and Fox Business Channel, the company said in a statement. She replaces Mark Krantz, who retired last year, and will begin the job on May 1.
Listerman previously served as CFO and head of advertising sales at Scripps Networks Interactive and in various roles at Comcast Corp's (CMCSA.O) NBC Universal.
LONDON British housebuilder Bellway said demand for its homes did not slow in the run-up to a June 8 national election, bucking a trend which generally sees some buyers put off purchases ahead of the uncertainty of a vote.
LONDON Sterling handed back early gains to trade lower on Wednesday after a reading of UK wages missed forecasts and a report that a deal needed to form a government could be delayed until next week.