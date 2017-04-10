The logos of Fox News Channel are seen engraved on the glass of one of their booths at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, U.S. July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

LOS ANGELES U.S. cable network Fox News Channel has hired Amy Listerman, a former executive at Scripps Networks Interactive (SNI.O), as its first female chief financial officer, the network said on Monday.

Fox, a unit of 21st Century Fox (FOXA.O), faces scrutiny following a New York Times report earlier this month that the company and anchor Bill O'Reilly paid five women to settle claims he sexually harassed them. O'Reilly has said he was unfairly targeted because of his prominence.

Fox, in a statement on Sunday, said it investigates all complaints and considers them "serious matters." [L1N1HH0MT] Last year, Fox News Chairman and Chief Executive Roger Ailes resigned after allegations of sexual harassment.

Listerman will oversee all financial operations for Fox News Channel, the top-rated cable news network, and Fox Business Channel, the company said in a statement. She replaces Mark Krantz, who retired last year, and will begin the job on May 1.

Listerman previously served as CFO and head of advertising sales at Scripps Networks Interactive and in various roles at Comcast Corp's (CMCSA.O) NBC Universal.

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Richard Chang)