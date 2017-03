The Fox broadcast television network has secured rate increases of 5 to 7 percent from advertisers who bought commercial time for the fall season, a source familiar with the negotiations said on Wednesday.

Fox, a unit of News Corp, suffered from a ratings decline in the TV season that ended in May, largely due to a drop in viewership for the "American Idol" singing competition.

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine and Liana B. Baker; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)