Rupert Murdoch's newly separated 21st Century Fox reported higher revenue and profit because of growth at its cable operations and film studio.

Investors had been waiting for years for Murdoch to split News Corp giving its cable, movie and equity stakes in pay-TV assets their own spotlight away from the publishing division.

"Although a significant amount of time and effort was spent over the past twelve months on this separation, we never lost focus on the operation of our businesses," Murdoch, who serves as chairman and CEO of Fox, said in a statement.

The entertainment properties are now known as 21st Century Fox while the publishing company, which includes newspapers like The Wall Street Journal and The Times of London, book publisher HarperCollins, the education company Amplify, and pay-TV services in Australia, keeps the News Corp name.

Total revenue rose 16 percent to $7.2 billion for the quarter ending June, compared to the same quarter last year, the company said on Tuesday.

Net income was $977 million, or 42 cents per share, from $596 million, or 25 cents per share, in the same quarter last year.

Adjusted for special items including gains from its equity stakes, the company reported EPS of 31 cents per share compared with analysts' average expectation of 34 cents per share.

