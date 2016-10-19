A Foxtons estate agent sign is seen outside a branch in west London, Britain July 29, 2016. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

LONDON British estate agent group Foxtons said a continuation of lower activity in the property sales market in London had hit its business, pushing quarterly sales revenue down by a third.

Foxtons, a symbol of London's booming property market in recent years, warned three months ago that Britain's vote to leave the EU in June had lead to a fall in transactions which could last until the end of the year.

Quarterly sales revenue came in at 12.2 million pounds for the three months ended Sept. 30, down from 18.5 million pounds in the year-earlier period.

Foxtons said in its statement on Wednesday that tight cost control would help it deliver annual results in line with market expectations.

