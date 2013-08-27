FTSE fractionally higher before UK budget
LONDON UK shares hovered just in positive territory on Tuesday as sterling fell ahead of Britain's budget statement due later in the day, with strong updates from smaller firms boosting the mid caps .
LONDON Foxtons, the private equity-backed British estate agent, announced its intention to float and raise 55 million pounds ($86 million) in gross proceeds on Tuesday, as it looks to ride on Britain's housing market recovery.
The London-focused property agent, majority owned by BC Partners BCRPT.UL, said the offer would comprise a sale of new shares to raise 55 million pounds in gross proceeds, as well as a partial share sale by a BC Partners unit. Foxton's executive directors will also be allowed to sell shares.
Foxtons, which posted revenue of 120 million pounds and adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization of 38.3 million pounds in 2012, said that 50 percent of its shares would be in free float following the listing.
It said it had appointed Credit Suisse CSGN.VX, Canaccord Genuity and Numis Securities to run the listing.
LONDON British businesses are hiring permanent staff at the fastest rate in a year and starting salaries have risen by the most in 11 months, recruiters said on Wednesday, suggesting the job market remains robust even as consumer spending falters.
LONDON Britain will look at ways of making it easier to sell North Sea oil and gas fields by changing tax rules in order to keep them producing for longer, the finance ministry said.