PARIS Order cancellations are not a major risk factor for the aerospace industry this year, a senior Airbus (AIR.PA) executive said on Thursday, dampening concerns about a downturn in the aerospace industry's cycle amid fragile global economies.

"The risk of order cancellations is not very high on our list of risks for this year," Marwan Lahoud, executive vice-president of international, strategy and public affairs, told a briefing as head of France's Gifas aerospace industry lobby.

On the challenges of increasing aerospace production to keep up with past strong orders, the head of French aerospace supplier Daher, Patrick Daher, said most companies had absorbed the investments needed to meet their production targets.

"The obstacles should diminish in 2017 compared to 2016," he told the same briefing, referring to the risk of delays and quality problems that disrupted some deliveries last year.

Lahoud declined to comment on Airbus deliveries.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)