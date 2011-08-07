PARIS Two French soldiers were killed and five others were wounded in Afghanistan Sunday, the French President's office said, bringing to 72 the total number of French soldiers killed since the conflict began in 2001.

"The French President learnt with great sorrow about the death this morning of two legionnaires from the second regiment of foreign paratroopers in Afghanistan," the office said in a statement.

The soldiers were attacked by insurgents while searching an Afghan fortified position in the Tagab Valley.

The incident follows the crash of helicopter of the U.S.-led coalition in central Maidan Wardak province Saturday, killing 31 U.S. soldiers and seven Afghan troops.

"A day after the loss of a U.S. helicopter and after the death of these French soldiers, the head of state expresses again France's determination to continue to work with the International Security Assistance Force (ISAF) to restore peace and stability in this country and contribute to its development," the president's office added.

