France's President Nicolas Sarkozy (3rd L) and French Army Chief of Staff Admiral Edouard Guillaud (2nd L) fly aboard a helicopter from Kabul to Tora to visit French troops at the 152nd Infantry Regiment military base in the region of Surobi July 12, 2011. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

PARIS France will begin pulling out 200 troops from Afghanistan Wednesday, Defence Minister Gerard Longuet said.

French President Nicolas Sarkozy wants to withdraw about 1,000 troops by the end of 2012 with a complete pullout of its 4,500 soldiers by the end of 2014 - the deadline set for handing over responsibility for security to Afghan forces.

"We are carrying out a proportional withdrawal," Longuet said on France Inter radio. "The zones that we are in charge of will be handed over to the Afghan army."

Violence in Afghanistan is at its worst since U.S.-backed Afghan forces overthrew the Taliban.

More than 2,500 foreign troops have died in Afghanistan since the war began almost 10 years ago. Seventy-five French soldiers have been killed since France joined U.S. and NATO-led Afghanistan operations in 2001.

