Belgium holds 11 people in hunt for Syria returnee fighters
BRUSSELS Belgian police detained 11 people after a series of raids across Brussels overnight as part of an investigation into possible returning fighters from Syria.
PARIS France will begin pulling out 200 troops from Afghanistan Wednesday, Defence Minister Gerard Longuet said.
French President Nicolas Sarkozy wants to withdraw about 1,000 troops by the end of 2012 with a complete pullout of its 4,500 soldiers by the end of 2014 - the deadline set for handing over responsibility for security to Afghan forces.
"We are carrying out a proportional withdrawal," Longuet said on France Inter radio. "The zones that we are in charge of will be handed over to the Afghan army."
Violence in Afghanistan is at its worst since U.S.-backed Afghan forces overthrew the Taliban.
More than 2,500 foreign troops have died in Afghanistan since the war began almost 10 years ago. Seventy-five French soldiers have been killed since France joined U.S. and NATO-led Afghanistan operations in 2001.
ANKARA/BEIRUT Syrian rebels backed by the Turkish military have captured the outskirts of the Islamic State-held city of al-Bab in northern Syria, the Turkish government and rebel sources said on Wednesday.
PARIS Conservative French presidential candidate Francois Fillon appealed to voters on Wednesday via a newspaper column to back his campaign, trying to claw back support after losing his place as frontrunner over accusations of fake jobs for his family.