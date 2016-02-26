French farmers wash their cows as preparations continue on the eve of the opening of the International Agricultural Show in Paris, February 26, 2016. The Paris Farm Show runs from February 27 to March 6, 2016. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

A farmer washes his cow as preparations continue on the eve of the opening of the International Agricultural Show in Paris, February 26, 2016. The Paris Farm Show runs from February 27 to March 6, 2016. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

A farmer takes care of his cow as preparations continue on the eve of the opening of the International Agricultural Show in Paris, February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

PARIS The EU's top agriculture official said on Thursday he was ready to work with France to take further steps to help struggling livestock farmers after weeks of protests by farmers over low prices in the European Union's biggest agricultural economy.

French farmers say thousands of them could go out of business as a Russian embargo on Western food and a downturn in global dairy markets exacerbate competition from neighbours such as Germany and Spain which they see benefiting from lower taxes and lighter regulation.

After meeting French Prime Minister Manuel Valls in Paris, European Agriculture Commissioner Phil Hogan said he had would study French proposals to tackle the market downturn ahead of a March 14 meeting of EU farm ministers.

"We acknowledged the serious difficulties being experienced by French and European producers across a number of sectors and agreed on the need to take appropriate steps to alleviate the current situation," Hogan told reporters.

He reiterated the European Commission had already granted a 500 million euro (£395 million) package in September but said market imbalances were persisting.

"We have global oversupply and a Russian embargo, which is a perfect storm."

Valls, who recently criticised the EU for not doing enough to help farmers, earlier put pressure on the Commission to come up with measures next month.

"Europe has enough crises and challenges already - terrorist threats, a refugee crisis - and we shouldn't add a major farming crisis that would call into question the European project," he said.

Hogan supported French calls to continue engaging with Russia to lift a ban on certain EU pork products, a ban imposed in 2014 on sanitary grounds before a broader political embargo on Western food.

He declined to detail the French proposals, which were further to an initial paper presented at an EU ministers' meeting last week at which France failed to win immediate action.

But he said the Commission was looking in particular at export credits and financial instruments such as low-interest loans as possible areas.

The French government, which last week announced tax cuts for farmers worth 500 million euros, has been attempting to defuse protests in the run-up to the politically important Paris farm show that runs from Feb. 27 to March 6.

French President Francois Hollande will make the traditional presidential visit at the opening of the show on Saturday, and Hogan said he would also visit the event next week.

(Additional reporting by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Mark Potter)