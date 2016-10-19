People attend a demonstration against the construction of a new airport in Notre-Dame-des-Landes near Nantes, France October 8, 2016. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

A view shows a road sign at the entrance of the village Notre-Dame-des-Landes, that is slated for the Grand Ouest Airport (AGO), western France, October 18, 2016. Picture taken October 18, 2016. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Residents looks at a map at 'La Rolandiere' area in the zoned ZAD (Deferred Development Zone) in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, that is slated for the Grand Ouest Airport (AGO), western France, October 17, 2016. Picture taken October 17, 2016 REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

A resident poses with a poster which reads 'Airport No' inside the information point at 'La Rolandiere' area in the zoned ZAD (Deferred Development Zone) in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, that is slated for the Grand Ouest Airport (AGO), western France, October 17,2016. Picture taken October 17, 2016 REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

A banner which read : 'we are nature which defends' is displayed at 'La Rolandiere' area in the zoned ZAD (Deferred Development Zone) in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, that is slated for the Grand Ouest Airport (AGO), western France, October 17,2016. Picture taken October 17, 2016. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

A resident walks past stakes at the 'La Rolandiere' area in the zoned ZAD (Deferred Development Zone) in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, that is slated for the Grand Ouest Airport (AGO), western France, October 17, 2016. Picture taken October 17, 2016. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

View of the blockaded D281 road in the zoned ZAD (Deferred Development Zone) in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, that is slated for the Grand Ouest Airport (AGO), western France, October 18, 2016. Picture taken October 18, 2016. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Residents build a structure at 'Le Liminbout' area in the zoned ZAD (Deferred Development Zone) in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, that is slated for the Grand Ouest Airport (AGO), western France, October 17, 2016. Picture taken October 17, 2016. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

A view shows sticks installed by demonstrators to symbolize the struggle against the airport in the zoned ZAD (Deferred Development Zone) in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, that is slated for the Grand Ouest Airport (AGO), western France, October 18, 2016. Picture taken October 18, 2016. The sign reads 'No to the airport and the expulsions'. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

A letter box with stickers 'Airport No' is seen at 'La Rolandiere' area in the zoned ZAD (Deferred Development Zone) in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, that is slated for the Grand Ouest Airport (AGO), western France, October 17, 2016. Picture taken October 17, 2016 REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

NOTRE-DAME-DES-LANDES, France Environmental activists living in cabins and tree houses on the site of a proposed new airport outside Nantes in Western France braced on Wednesday for a looming showdown with security forces after the prime minister said clearing the zone was a priority.

Opponents of the Aeroport du Grand Ouest say the 580 million euro (517.24 million pound) project is too costly, will damage the environment and is unnecessary given Nantes already has an airport. They count ecologists, anarchists, punks and communists among their ranks.

The development has stoked tensions within the Socialist government six months ahead of a presidential election, with Environment Minister Segolene Royal leading calls for the airport to be scrapped.

However, Prime Minister Manuel Valls said he would press on with the project after people in the Loire-Atlantique region voted in favour of the scheme in June.

The project has been on the drawing board for more than four decades and there have been violent confrontations in past years when riot police tried to clear protesters out.

(Reporting by Guillaume Frouin; Editing by Richard Lough)