May says an independent Scotland would not be in the European Union
LONDON An independent Scotland would not be part of the European Union, Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday.
PARIS A strike by French airport security staff Saturday caused the cancellation of all flights at Lyon airport and disruption at Paris Charles de Gaulle airport.
The strike will continue to disrupt air traffic at Lyon airport Sunday, with no flights departing before 1220 GMT, the airport operator said.
Forty-six flights are expected to operate in the afternoon.
All 111 flights expected to fly out of Lyon Saturday were cancelled.
Aeroports de Paris, which runs the French capital's airports, said passengers faced delays at security checks at Charles de Gaulle airport Terminal 2, while Orly airport was able to operate normally.
(Reporting by Catherine Lagrange and Matthias Blamont; Writing by Elena Berton)
LONDON An independent Scotland would not be part of the European Union, Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday.
BRUSSELS The European Commission's chief negotiator for Britain's exit from the 28-nation bloc, Michel Barnier, said on Wednesday he was determined to find solutions to concerns of Ireland about how the effects of Britain's exit on Dublin.
LONDON GlaxoSmithKline sales and profits jumped in the fourth quarter, helped by falling sterling, but the drugmaker cautioned profit growth could be impacted in 2017 by generic competition to its top-selling lung drug Advair.