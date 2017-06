French judge Renaud Van Ruymbeke makes a phone call as French police secure the area in front of the French financial prosecutor's offices following a bomb alert in central Paris, France, March 20, 2017. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS The French financial prosecutor's offices in central Paris were briefly evacuated on Monday due to a bomb alert.

The alert prompted by an anonymous telephone call was lifted after a police search of the premises that took about 90 minutes.

The financial prosecutor's office has been at the centre of a number of high-profile cases in recent weeks, including investigations into allegations of financial wrongdoing by leading presidential candidates Marine Le Pen and Francois Fillon.

