French President Francois Hollande attends a ceremony for the Working Medal of Honour to mark Labour Day at the Elysee Palace in Paris May 1, 2013 . REUTERS/Yoan Valat/Pool

PARIS President Francois Hollande said France was taking seriously the threat from al Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM) after a purported leader of the Islamist group called for attacks on French interests in a video on Tuesday.

"We are taking very seriously the threat from AQIM, which this reminds us of," Hollande told a news conference, when asked about the clip in which a bearded man named as Abu Obeida Yusef al-Annabi, a senior AQIM official, calls for attacks on French interests around the world.

The video's authenticity could not immediately be verified.

