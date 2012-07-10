Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat's widow Suha (C) and other of Arafat's (unidentified) friends and family listen to [French President Jacques Chirac (not pictured)] after he paid final respects to the Palestinian leader, November 11, 2004, at the Percy military hospital in Clamart, near Paris.

Palestinian President Yasser Arafat flashes a victory sign as he addresses supporters outside his headquarters in the West Bank city of Ramallah, in this April 24, 2004 file picture. REUTERS/Ammar Awad/Files

Palestinian President Yasser Arafat talks to reporters at his compound in the West Bank city of Ramallah, in this October 11, 2004 file picture. REUTERS/Loay Abu Haykel/Files

Palestinian President Yasser Arafat addresses the media at his headquarters in the West Bank city of Ramallah, in this July 9, 2004 file picture. A week after fresh allegations that their late leader Yasser Arafat was poisoned, Palestinian officials are still discussing behind closed doors when and how to exhume his body for examination. REUTERS/Loay Abu Haykel/Files

Palestinian President Yasser Arafat enters a helicopter as he leaves his compound in the West Bank city of Ramallah, in this October 29, 2004 file picture. A week after fresh allegations that their late leader Arafat was poisoned, Palestinian officials are still discussing behind closed doors when and how to exhume his body for examination. REUTERS/Ammar Awad/Files

PARIS Yasser Arafat's widow will launch a court case in France into the unexplained death of the iconic Palestinian leader eight years ago after a media report suggested he may have been poisoned, her lawyer said on Tuesday.

Allegations of foul play have long surrounded Arafat's demise in November 2004 after French doctors who treated him in his final days said they could not establish the cause of death.

The controversy was reignited by an Al Jazeera expose last week in which the Swiss Radiophysics Institute said it found "surprisingly" high levels of polonium-210 on Arafat's clothing - the same substance used to kill former Russian spy Alexander Litvinenko in London in 2006.

The Swiss institute said, however, that the symptoms described in the Palestinian president's medical reports were not consistent with the radioactive agent.

"Madame Arafat hopes that the authorities will be able to establish the exact circumstances of her husband's death and uncover the truth, so that justice can be done," lawyer Pierre-Olivier Sud said in a statement.

The exact nature of the legal complaint by Arafat's 48-year-old widow, Suha, is yet to be determined but it is expected to be presented before the end of this month, the lawyer said.

It would be presented against a person or persons unknown, the lawyer said in a statement.

The Palestinian Authority agreed last week to a request from Suha Arafat - who lives in Malta and France - to exhume her husband's body from a limestone mausoleum in the West Bank city of Ramallah for an autopsy.

"I want the world to know the truth about the assassination of Yasser Arafat," Suha Arafat told Al Jazeera, without making any direct accusations, but noting that both Israel and the United States regarded him as an obstacle to peace.

Allegations of foul play - and of Palestinian involvement in it - have long marked factional fighting among Palestinians.

The latest revelation coincides with renewed tensions within Arafat's Fatah movement, now headed by his successor President Mahmoud Abbas, and between Fatah and Hamas, the Islamist movement which controls the Gaza Strip

Tunisia has called for a ministerial meeting of the Arab League to meet to discuss Arafat's death.

Last weekend, Abbas met French President Francois Hollande and asked him to help form an international investigative committee through the U.N. Security Council, chief Palestinian negotiator Saeb Erekat told Al Jazeera.

Confined by Israel to his West Bank headquarters in Ramallah for three years after a Palestinian uprising erupted, an ailing Arafat collapsed in October 2004.

Looking weak and thin - and telling aides "God willing, I will be back" - he was airlifted to a military hospital in France, where he slipped into a coma and died on November 11, 2004.

Rumours circulated that he had died from anything from stomach cancer to poisoning to AIDS. French officials, citing privacy laws, refused to give details of the nature of his illness.

(Reporting by Thierry Leveque; Writing by Daniel Flynn; Editing by Mark Heinrich)