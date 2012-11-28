Arcelor Mittal workers from Florange site stand next to French riot gendarmes and CRS as they demonstrate in front the National Assembly in Paris November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

PARIS The French government has found a potential buyer for steelmaker ArcelorMittal's (ISPA.AS) Florange site in northeast France, Industry Minister Arnaud Montebourg said on Wednesday.

"We have a buyer who is a steelmaker, an industrialist, not a financier, who moreover wants to invest his own money and ... is ready to invest nearly 400 million euros to renovate this site," Montebourg told the National Assembly.

The government is working on a plan to temporarily put the site at Florange under state control while it tries to find a buyer and avoid the closure of two blast furnaces there.

(Reporting by John Irish; Writing by Catherine Bremer)