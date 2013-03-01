MADRID Spanish and French authorities arrested three suspected Chechen Islamist militants linked to a cell that planned to carry out attacks in Europe, Spain's Interior Ministry said on Friday.

Agents from France's secret service arrested the trio on Tuesday as part of a joint French-Spanish operation.

The Interior Ministry said the detainees were linked to an al Qaeda cell in the southern Spanish city of La Linea de la Concepcion that was broken up in August.

The cell was suspected of planning attacks in Spain or other European countries and had support in France and other countries, the Interior Ministry said in a statement.

One suspect, Ali Dokaev, was arrested in Noyon, around 100 km from Paris, while the other two, Elsy Issakov and Mourad Idrissov, were detained in the French capital.

