MADRID/PARIS Three Chechens arrested on Friday on suspicion of being Islamist militants have been released without charge, the Paris prosecutor's office told Reuters.

Agents from France's secret service had arrested the trio on Tuesday as part of a joint French-Spanish operation.

One suspect, Ali Dokaev, was arrested in Noyon, around 100 km from Paris, while the other two, Elsy Issakov and Mourad Idrissov, were detained in the French capital.

Chechnya, a mostly Muslim region in southern Russia, has been the site of two wars pitting federal forces against separatist rebels since the 1991 collapse of the Soviet Union. The conflicts spawned an Islamist insurgency that persists in Chechnya and neighbouring provinces.

