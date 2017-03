PARIS Four people arrested in France had been planning to attack French military sites and their leader was in contact with known French jihadists who are currently in prison, Interior Minister Bernard Cazeneuve said on Wednesday.

Cazeneuve, speaking after President Francois Hollande said France had thwarted "terrorist acts", said the arrests of the four, aged between 16 and 23 were made on Monday.

(Reporting by Andrew Callus; editing by Andrew Roche)