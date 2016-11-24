PARIS Police have brought to safety about 60 residents of a monks' retirement home in southwestern France where a woman was found dead but are still searching for an armed individual, a local official said on Friday.

"One woman, a resident was assassinated. The security forces have evacuated the residents, about 60, who are safe and sound," the official told Reuters, adding that the search in the building was over.

"The (security forces) are still working to find the suspect."

(Reporting by Sophie Louet; writing by John Irish; editing by Ingrid Melander)