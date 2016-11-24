May says hopes all parties stick to Paris climate agreement
LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday she hoped all countries involved in the Paris Climate Agreement would ensure it is implemented.
PARIS Police have brought to safety about 60 residents of a monks' retirement home in southwestern France where a woman was found dead but are still searching for an armed individual, a local official said on Friday.
"One woman, a resident was assassinated. The security forces have evacuated the residents, about 60, who are safe and sound," the official told Reuters, adding that the search in the building was over.
"The (security forces) are still working to find the suspect."
(Reporting by Sophie Louet; writing by John Irish; editing by Ingrid Melander)
LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday she hoped all countries involved in the Paris Climate Agreement would ensure it is implemented.
FARINDOLA, Italy Rescuers on Wednesday pulled more bodies from the ruins of an Italian hotel razed by an avalanche as people who lost homes and livelihoods in deadly quakes last year protested in Rome.
BRUSSELS Security officers detained seven people in Brussels on Wednesday as part of an investigation into whether militants were returning from Syria, prosecutors said.