MONTPELLIER, France An attack on a retirement home for missionaries is not linked to Islamic "terrorism", French public prosecutor Christophe Barret said on Friday.

"There is no link whatsoever with Islamic terrorism," Barret, who is the public prosecutor for the southern French city of Montpellier, told reporters at a news conference

Barret added that police were still searching for the man suspected to have carried out Thursday night's attack on the home, which left one woman dead.

He said that police had identified the suspect and were also carrying out searches on a suspicious car found near the scene of the crime, which contained a replica firearm.

