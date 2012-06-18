PARIS French new car orders declined in May after two months of relative stability, according to a dealership survey, casting further doubt on hopes for a market recovery in the second half of the year.

Car orders tumbled 10 percent, after a 6 percent gain in April and a 1 percent drop in March, trade publication La Lettre VN reported on Monday, based on its monthly poll of 34 auto distribution groups. Delivery truck orders fell an estimated 28 percent.

The numbers prefigure coming fluctuations in car deliveries and registrations, already down 17 percent in France and 7.3 percent in Europe for the first five months of the year.

The Renault and Peugeot brands led the slump last month with French car orders falling more than a quarter, according to the survey. Citroen fared slightly better with a 15 percent drop, softening the blow for PSA Peugeot Citroen (PEUP.PA).

The decline was accentuated by calendar effects that led to a smaller number of sales days than in May 2011, the online newsletter said.

Renault's (RENA.PA) no-frills Dacia badge bucked the downward trend with a 52 percent gain, helped by new models such as the Lodgy minivan.

While Volkswagen's (VOWG_p.DE) namesake brand also put up strong resistance with a 1 percent slide, Italy's Fiat FIA.MI saw car orders drop 17 percent, punished by its ageing model line-up.

Renault Chief Operating Officer Carlos Tavares called last week for the reintroduction of government sales subsidies to support French demand amid sagging consumer confidence. Such measures are under consideration, Industry Minister Arnaud Montebourg said.

Tavares also said the automaker would wait until next month before reviewing its sales outlook after a "particularly worrying" start to the year.

The company had last predicted a second-half improvement in the French light-vehicle market to end the full year just 6 percent lower - compared with a 16 percent plunge since January.

"We'll re-examine that question when we announce our first-half results in July," Tavares told reporters on June 12.

