Reversal of Brexit decision would be great - German minister
BERLIN A reversal of Britain's decision to leave the European Union would be great even if such a U-turn appears unlikely, German Economy Minister Brigitte Zypries has told Reuters.
LYON, France At least four people have been killed in an avalanche at the Alpine skiing station of Tignes, local authorities said on Monday.
Authorities added that emergency services were also looking for other survivors from a skiing party of nine that was swept away by the avalanche, which struck an off-piste slope.
The incident occurred during a particularly busy time for French skiing destinations, with families flocking to the resorts during the school half-term holidays.
(Reporting by Catherine Lagrange; Writing by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Toby Chopra)
BERLIN A reversal of Britain's decision to leave the European Union would be great even if such a U-turn appears unlikely, German Economy Minister Brigitte Zypries has told Reuters.
JERUSALEM Israeli authorities said on Saturday they had found no evidence of Islamic State involvement in attacks by three Palestinians that killed an Israeli policewoman, despite the group's claim of responsibility.
DUBLIN Ireland's new prime minister will meet his British counterpart, Theresa May, for the first time on Monday to discuss Brexit and the political deadlock in the Northern Irish regional assembly.