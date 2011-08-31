PARIS French Finance Minister Francois Baroin said on Tuesday there were no grounds to fret about the health of the French banking system, which he described as an asset for the broader economy.

Baroin's comments echoed remarks on Tuesday from Bank of France Governor Christian Noyer, who said French banks were solid and well-capitalised. Noyer rejected a call from the head of the International Monetary Fund, Christine Lagarde, for the recapitalisation of EU banks.

"There is no (reason) to question or worry about the French banking system," Baroin said on France 3 television, asked about Lagarde's remarks.

"As the Bank of France has said, our French banks passed the (EU) stress tests, their capital has increased, has been strengthened, and we have a banking system that is one of the French economy's assets and is recognised across the world," he said.

On Saturday, Lagarde, Baroin's predecessor as French finance minister, called for "mandatory substantial recapitalisation" by European banks in order to prevent a new world recession.

Perplexed by the remarks, Noyer said that Lagarde could not have been speaking about French banks, adding that maybe she had been badly informed by IMF staff.

French bank shares suffered heavy losses earlier in August on vague rumours that France was at risk of losing its prized AAA credit rating.

(Reporting by Jean-Baptiste Bon; Writing by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Leslie Adler)