Francois Hollande, Socialist party candidate for the 2012 French presidential election, attends a news conference as he campaigns ahead of the second round vote in Paris April 25, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

PARIS The likely victory of Socialist presidential frontrunner Francois Hollande will cast a shadow over upcoming earnings statements by France's biggest banks as they struggle to avoid a regulatory crackdown.

The centre-left candidate has pledged to curb banks' "risky" trading activities, impose a tax on financial transactions and effectively reroute more French savings to the state by raising the ceiling on regulated deposit accounts.

Investor jitters, however, go beyond the immediate threat of a hit to bank profits: there are mounting concerns that markets could seize on an Hollande victory on May 6 as a prelude to a fresh downgrade of France's sovereign credit rating.

"As the French sovereign rating is under scrutiny by the credit-rating agencies, further concern over the soundness of public finances could trigger a downgrade," said Morgan Stanley analyst Thibault Nardin.

Ratings agency Standard & Poor's cut France's triple-A rating in January to AA. Moody's has put Paris on credit watch with a negative outlook and only Fitch has so far not cast doubt on its top-notch rating.

Top French banks BNP Paribas and Societe Generale, which report results next week, have seen their share prices drop 20 to 30 percent since mid-March on renewed fears over the health of debt-ridden eurozone states' finances.

Hollande's campaign promise to separate banks' risk-taking activities from those useful to the economy has also unnerved some investors, although the architect of his programme told Reuters earlier this month that his government would be more lenient than the so-called "Vickers" reform in nearby Britain.

"The Vickers system is not suited to France," Michel Sapin said in an interview. "It's much more the (U.S.) Volcker rule which we have in mind, with a clear functional separation of activities.

BNP and SocGen are unlikely to comment publicly on the race between Hollande and conservative President Nicolas Sarkozy, although privately bankers say they have discreetly met Hollande's team to try to soften his line on banks.

In a keynote speech in January, Hollande declared that his principal adversary was "the world of finance", although he has since sought to assure the financial sector that he is "not dangerous".

In addition to promising wide-ranging bank reform, Hollande has pledged to balance the German-inspired austerity rolling across Europe with measures to promote growth.

Investors are today more concerned about the absence of growth in the euro zone than the threat of a direct crackdown on French banks, some analysts say.

"The so-called "Hollande" discount is already priced in," WestLB analyst Christoph Bossmann said.

CAPITAL RACE

Beyond the outlook for politics and regulation, BNP and SocGen are expected to report a drop in key investment banking revenue and profits for the quarter, as volumes in fixed-income and equities trading fail to match year-ago levels.

The banks are also seen reporting one-off costs and charges associated with their race to build capital by cutting jobs, cutting risk and selling assets.

On Thursday, Germany's Deutsche Bank missed market expectations for profits after one-off charges and weak markets hit earnings from trading and asset management. Britain's Barclays, however, beat forecasts and reported a rebound in investment-banking revenue.

Although worries over banks' access to funding have eased since the European Central Bank's recent massive injection of cheap loans, incoming tougher capital requirements have pushed banks including BNP and SocGen to sell billions of euros in assets to beef up their balance sheets.

BNP is expected to report first-quarter revenue of 10.4 billion euros, down 11.2 percent year-on-year, and pre-tax profit of 3.7 billion euros, down 10.3 percent year-on-year, according to mean consensus analyst forecasts on Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Its net-income figure will be flattered by a 1.5 billion-euro capital gain from the sale of more than half its stake in real-estate firm Klepierre to Simon Property Group, taking it a step closer to meeting its January 2013 target of a 9 percent core Tier 1 capital ratio under Basel III.

Meanwhile, SocGen, which is less exposed to eurozone retail banking than its larger arch-rival BNP and comparatively more dependent on products like equity derivatives, is seen reporting a 5.3 percent fall in revenue to 6.27 billion euros and pre-tax profit of 1.1 billion euros, down 38.0 percent.

The bank's ability to sell down its pile of toxic assets left over from the last financial crisis is seen as crucial to restoring investor confidence in its financial firepower.

(Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by Paul Taylor)