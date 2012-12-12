BRUSSELS France is ready to accept direct supervision by the European Central Bank of banks with more than 30 billion euros in assets, French Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici said on Wednesday.

"Thirty billion is fine with me, but no higher," he told reporters on the sidelines of an Ecofin summit in Brussels.

Germany, which initially wanted to limit supervision to large systemic banks, has sought a higher threshold for the size of banks to come under direct supervision by the ECB.

