Rolls-Royce loss lies heavy on FTSE
LONDON Britain's top share index traded flat on Tuesday, pausing after a five-day winning streak as Rolls-Royce tumbled after reporting a record loss.
BRUSSELS France is ready to accept direct supervision by the European Central Bank of banks with more than 30 billion euros in assets, French Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici said on Wednesday.
"Thirty billion is fine with me, but no higher," he told reporters on the sidelines of an Ecofin summit in Brussels.
Germany, which initially wanted to limit supervision to large systemic banks, has sought a higher threshold for the size of banks to come under direct supervision by the ECB.
(Reporting By Emmanuel Jarry; Writing by Nick Vinocur; Editing by Catherine Evans)
LONDON Britain's top share index traded flat on Tuesday, pausing after a five-day winning streak as Rolls-Royce tumbled after reporting a record loss.
LONDON British Airways cabin crew members working for the carrier's mixed fleet are to strike for a further four days from Feb. 22, trade union Unite said on Tuesday.
LONDON The tone of Britain's divorce negotiations with the European Union will be the main factor influencing the economy this year, according to economists polled by Reuters who also say the Bank of England will leave policy steady at least until 2019.