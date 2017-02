PARIS Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici said on Wednesday France's plan to reform its banking system will stand as a model for the rest of Europe and that Germany was studying the possibility of launching a similar overhaul.

"I spoke to (German finance minister Wolfgang) Schaeuble... He told me that Germany wants also to engage in a reform process," he told journalists in Paris.

(Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Writing by Nick Vinocur; editing by Mark John)