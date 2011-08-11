LONDON Concerns over the reliance of French banks on short-term funding markets is spooking investors already worried about the lenders' large Italian bond holdings, their Greek subsidiaries and jitters over France's sovereign debt rating.

A speedy deterioration this week in these funding markets -- which were a lead indicator of pressure points during the 2007/08 financial crisis -- has raised the temperature.

Investors are now poring over the banks' exposures, trading books and capital positions in microscopic detail.

"As a bank you wouldn't want to be very dependent on the U.S. money market funds at the moment. They are definitely sitting on the sidelines and there's no sign of them getting engaged again at the moment," one senior banker said.

This is turning up the heat on Societe Generale, in particular. The bank was already under scrutiny over its capital strength and growth prospects.

Its shares have crashed 39 percent in 15 trading days. A robust denial of problems by its chief executive had some impact, with the stock closing 3.7 percent higher after a day of volatile trading. BNP Paribas was up 0.3 percent.

Access to U.S. dollar liquidity is of particular concern, according to debt bankers and analysts.

"The major concern is French banks' heavy borrowing in commercial paper (CP), and U.S. CP in particular," Citi analyst Matt King said in a note. "Although they still had market access as of yesterday, a reduction in their borrowing lines may create headlines."

BNP's short-term borrowings were $94 billion (58 billion pounds) and SocGen's was $56 billion, the highest among European banks, according to estimates last month by Citi analysts.

The $2.5 trillion U.S. money market industry plays a key role in supplying short-term funding to banks and has withdrawn from the euro zone in recent months, with prime money fund holdings seen down about a fifth.

There was greater differentiation within the interbank market on who parties were willing to deal with, and that had become more pronounced in recent days, bankers said.

One bank in Asia has cut credit lines to major French lenders while five other banks in Asia are reviewing trades and counterparty risk, banking sources told Reuters.

Yet they still have access to abundant liquidity from the European Central Bank (ECB).

"Banks are in a much better position than in 2008, all the work that's been done around liquidity and capital puts banks in a much better position to withstand the stress. It's just not good for market confidence," one banker said.

EXPOSURE CONCERNS

Short-term funding is not the only concern. French banks' exposures to weaker European countries are an underlying worry.

"The problem is not about the stretched nature of France's existing budget but rather about off-balance sheet risks from rising Eurozone bail out funding requirements," analysts at Oriel Securities said.

BNP Paribas had 24 billion euros (21 billion pounds) in Italian sovereign bonds at the end of last year, dwarfing the holdings of rivals.

The bank also took a 21 percent loss on its contribution to a Greek bailout on only about half of the 4.5 billion euros of Greek government bonds it holds, excluding any that expire later than 2020.

If a private sector contribution to the bailout is extended to 2024, it could yet be in for a greater hit.

SocGen holds far fewer Greek government bonds than its bigger rival BNP Paribas, and took a 21 percent loss on the entirety of its 2.6 billion euro exposure. Like Credit Agricole, however, it has a Greek subsidiary, leaving its more than 6 billion euros of loans to the stricken economy at risk.

SocGen has long been the target of investor concerns about its capital strength, especially in the face of toughening regulations.

Its core capital improved to 9.3 percent at the end of June, but under a two-year recession scenario that would fall to 6.6 percent, according to the European Banking Authority's "stress test" of lenders released in June.

To lift that to 7 percent, SocGen would need to raise 1.8 billion euros, according to Reuters estimates.

If losses close to current market prices were applied to its Greek, Italian and other peripheral euro zone sovereign debt it would need at least 1 billion euros more.

SocGen said strong first quarter profits, paying dividends in shares and deleveraging its balance sheet hadn't been included in the EBA's test. Those factors helped lift its core capital by 50 basis points in the second quarter.

(Reporting by Sarah White and Steve Slater; Editing by Alexander Smith)