PARIS European states must restore confidence in their ability to reduce debt and public deficits, and a long-term solution for Greece must be implemented quickly in order to resolve the euro zone crisis, the French Banking Federation (FBF) said on Monday.

The FBF said reinforcing the capital of European banks would not solve the crisis, adding that market worries were based on the public finances of certain euro zone countries and not on concerns about Europe's banks.

"Certain states must regain investor confidence to continue to borrow on the markets under satisfactory conditions," the FBF said in a statement.

The FBF added that euro zone governance also needed to be improved.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Nicolas Sarkozy said on Sunday they would tackle Greece's woes and agree how to recapitalise the regions' banks by the end of the month as part of a Franco-German effort to solve the euro zone debt crisis.

