PARIS France may introduce a new tax on banks based on the size of their balance sheets to bolster lending to municipalities and other local entities, newsletter Agefi reported on Tuesday.

The French government has been grappling for ways to fill a financing void left by the collapse of Franco-Belgian bank Dexia (DEXI.BR), which once dominated that market.

Dozens of towns and cities across France are fighting Dexia over an estimated 11 billion euros ($14.7 billion) in risky structured loans that went sour after the financial crisis, saddling them with double-digit repayment rates and in some cases pushing mayors to go on debtors' strikes.

The French government said in June that it would set up a special fund to help such local authorities and said at the time that the fund would be partly funded by the banking sector but gave no further details.

A spokeswoman for the French banking federation said that the idea of some form of tax to back the proposed fund had already been mentioned by Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici in June. She reiterated the federation's opposition to the idea, saying there was already a process in place to resolve conflicts over the controversial loans.

"Taxes on the banks have already strongly increased in the last two years," she said. "As you know, any additional tax on the banks is a blow for their capacity to finance the economy."

The tax would amount to 50 million euros a year, according to Agefi, making it relatively mild compared with some other levies the banks pay.

Those include a French government tax on bank balance sheets aimed at penalising bank risk - expected to total 800 million euros this year - and a separate tax to shield taxpayers from the cost of rescuing failed banks, expected to total 1 billion in 2020 alone, Agefi said.

The fact that the tax is based on balance sheets rather than the amount of municipal loans outstanding would mean that France's largest bank, BNP Paribas (BNPP.PA), would be hit with a relatively large bill even though it has just a 1.3 percent share of the municipal lending market, the newsletter said.

BNP Paribas declined to comment. The French Finance Ministry did not have any immediate comment.

($1 = 0.7489 euros)

