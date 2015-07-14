Alphajets from the French Air Force Patrouille de France, in the formation of a Croix de Lorraine cross and releasing trails of red, white and blue smoke, colors of French national flag, fly over the Arc de Triomphe during the traditional Bastille Day military parade in Paris, France, July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Thibault Camus/Pool

French Economy minister Emmanuel Macron (R) and his wife Brigitte Trogneux arrive to attend the traditional Bastille Day military parade in Paris, France, July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

U.S. ambassador to France Jane Hartley leaves after attending the traditional Bastille Day military parade in Paris, France, July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

French Interior Minister Bernard Cazeneuve makes a phone call before the traditional Bastille Day military parade on the Place de la Concorde in Paris, France, July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

French President Francois Hollande speaks during the annual television interview at the Elysee Palace following the Bastille Day military parade in Paris, France, July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Alain Jocard/Pool

French Prime Minister Manuel Valls (L), Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto (C) and Mexico's First Lady Angelica Rivera attend the traditional Bastille Day military parade on the Place de la Concorde in Paris, France, July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Mal Langsdon

French gendarmerie and police motorcyclists ride in formation down the Champs Elysee avenue during the traditional Bastille Day military parade in Paris, France, July 14, 2015. In the background, the Arc de Triomphe. REUTERS/Mal Langsdon

An AWACS aircraft and Mirage 2000 fighter jets fly over the Champs Elysees avenue during the traditional Bastille Day military parade in Paris, France, July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Thibault Camus/Pool

Mirage 2000 fighter jets fly over the French national flag during the traditional Bastille Day military parade in Paris, France, July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Thibault Camus/Pool

French President Francois Hollande (L) rides his command car with French Army Chief of Staff, General Pierre de Villiers, during the traditional Bastille Day military parade on the Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris, France, July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Thibault Camus/Pool

Soldiers from the French Foreign Legion march during the traditional Bastille Day military parade on the Place de la Concorde in Paris, France, July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Alphajets from the French Air Force Patrouille de France, releasing trails of red, white and blue smoke, colors of French national flag, fly over the Arc de Triomphe and the Champs-Elysees avenue during the traditional Bastille day military parade in Paris, France, July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Tanks rumble down the Champs Elysee avenue during the traditional Bastille Day military parade in Paris, France, July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Mal Langsdon

Students of the Ecole Polytechnique school march during the traditional Bastille Day military parade on the Place de la Concorde in Paris, France, July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Troops march down the Champs-Elysees avenue during the traditional Bastille Day military parade in Paris, France, July 14, 2015. In the background, the Arc de Triomphe. REUTERS/Mal Langsdon

French President Francois Hollande (C) stands at attention in the command car as he reviews the troops while descending from the Champs Elysees at the start of the traditional Bastille Day military parade in Paris, France, July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Mal Langsdon

Alphajets from the French Air Force Patrouille de France, in the formation of a Croix de Lorraine cross and releasing trails of red, white and blue smoke, colors of French national flag, fly over the Champs Elysees avenue during the traditional Bastille Day military parade in Paris, France, July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Thibault Camus/Pool

PARIS France paid tribute on Tuesday to the elite armed units which intervened to end sieges after January's deadly attacks by Islamist miltants, showcasing the secretive forces for the first time in its annual Bastille Day parade.

Forces including the RAID assault unit marched down the Champs-Elysees avenue, some wearing sunglasses and helmets to hide their identity. Broadcast media were told not to zoom in on the faces of other special forces members.

"This march is more than ever the glue that holds the nation together," Prime Minister Manuel Valls said.

France is on top security alert after a suspected Islamist beheaded his boss and tried to blow up an industrial gas plant in the suburbs of the southeast city of Lyon last month.

Criminal intent was also suspected in two fires which broke out on Tuesday at a petrochemical facility near Marseilles airport on Tuesday. There was however no indication of a link between the two or any underlying political or religious motive.

Twenty people, including three of the attackers, were killed in January when gunmen targeted the headquarters of satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo and another shot a police officer and took hostages at a kosher supermarket near Paris.

In a television appearance, Hollande said police and army forces would stick to maximum security at least until the end of the year. An extra 10,000 soldiers drafted in to maintain surveillance across France will continue to be deployed, he said, despite regular reports of chronic stress and fatigue.

"We are faced with an enemy, the threat is there ... in 2015, nothing will be eased up."

Tuesday's procession showcased French military equipment, from regular infantry vehicles to Dassault's (AVMD.PA) multi-role fighter Rafale and Airbus' (AIR.PA) military troops transporter A400M.

(Reporting by Matthias Blamont; Editing by Mark John/Ruth Pitchford)