As Israeli settlement growth slows, some drift away
BEITAR ILLIT, West Bank After five years, Batsheva Reback couldn't take living in an Israeli settlement in the occupied West Bank any longer.
BRUSSELS Prime Minister David Cameron spoke to President Francois Hollande on Friday to convey his sympathies over what a British government source said appeared to be an appalling incident at a gas factory in France.
"The Prime Minister has just spoken to President Hollande to express his sympathies for what looks like an appalling incident there," the source said.
"It clearly looks an extremely concerning situation and our thoughts are with all those affected by it."
(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Stephen Addison)
BEITAR ILLIT, West Bank After five years, Batsheva Reback couldn't take living in an Israeli settlement in the occupied West Bank any longer.
WARSAW Polish prosecutors said on Monday they would press charges against two Russian air traffic controllers of deliberately causing a 2010 plane crash that killed Poland's president and 95 other people.