BRUSSELS Prime Minister David Cameron spoke to President Francois Hollande on Friday to convey his sympathies over what a British government source said appeared to be an appalling incident at a gas factory in France.

"The Prime Minister has just spoken to President Hollande to express his sympathies for what looks like an appalling incident there," the source said.

"It clearly looks an extremely concerning situation and our thoughts are with all those affected by it."

