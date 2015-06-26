As Israeli settlement growth slows, some drift away
BEITAR ILLIT, West Bank After five years, Batsheva Reback couldn't take living in an Israeli settlement in the occupied West Bank any longer.
BRUSSELS French President Francois Hollande said on Friday that an attack that morning in southeast France was of "a terrorist nature" and that a suspect had been arrested and identified.
"The attack was of a terrorist nature since a body was discovered, decapitated and with inscriptions. As I speak, there is one fatality and two injured," Hollande told a news conference in Brussels, where he was attending an EU summit.
He added that a considerable police force had been deployed in the region and other industrial sites protected to avoid any further incidents.
Two assailants rammed a car into the premises of a U.S. gas company in southeast France on Friday, exploding gas containers. A decapitated head covered in Arab writing was found at the site.
(Reporting By Barbara Lewis; writing by Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)
WARSAW Polish prosecutors said on Monday they would press charges against two Russian air traffic controllers of deliberately causing a 2010 plane crash that killed Poland's president and 95 other people.