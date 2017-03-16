Police release three men without charge in London Bridge attack probe
British police investigating the deadly attacks on London Bridge said they released three men without charge on Friday.
PARIS International Monetary Fund chief Christine Lagarde condemned an explosion at the IMF's Paris office on Thursday as "a cowardly act of violence."
The explosion, after a letter was opened, "caused injuries to one of our staff," Lagarde said in a statement.
"I condemn this cowardly act of violence and reaffirm the IMF's resolve to continue our work in line with our mandate. We are working closely with the French authorities to investigate this incident and ensure the safety of our staff," she said.
(Reporting by Adrian Croft; Editing by Richard Balmforth)
British police investigating the deadly attacks on London Bridge said they released three men without charge on Friday.
WASHINGTON President Donald Trump had personal liabilities of at least $315.6 million (246.74 million pounds) to German, U.S. and other lenders as of mid-2017, according to a federal financial disclosure form released late on Friday by the U.S. Office of Government Ethics.
BRUSSELS EU officials see the start of Brexit talks on Monday as a sign Theresa May is accepting their format for negotiations but they expect no quick deals and are wary the prime minister may try to break with Brussels protocol.