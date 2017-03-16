Police release three men without charge in London Bridge attack probe
British police investigating the deadly attacks on London Bridge said they released three men without charge on Friday.
FRANKFURT IMF chief Christine Lagarde said she hoped an IMF staff member who was wounded by an explosion at the International Monetary Fund's Paris office on Thursday will soon be released from hospital.
"The person that was injured is in hospital and hopefully will be released in the not so distant future," Lagarde told an audience at a banking conference in Frankfurt.
"I want to reiterate that we at the IMF and many other people of the international community condemn this act of violence ... on an institution that serves the community."
(Reporting by Andreas Framke and Francesco Canepa; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)
WASHINGTON President Donald Trump had personal liabilities of at least $315.6 million (246.74 million pounds) to German, U.S. and other lenders as of mid-2017, according to a federal financial disclosure form released late on Friday by the U.S. Office of Government Ethics.
BRUSSELS EU officials see the start of Brexit talks on Monday as a sign Theresa May is accepting their format for negotiations but they expect no quick deals and are wary the prime minister may try to break with Brussels protocol.